Chennai

HC dismisses case as infructuous

more-in

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed as infructuous a writ petition filed by AIADMK spokesperson R.M. Babu Murugavel seeking a direction to Election Commission of India to consider a representation made by him on March 22 for taking action against DMK president M.K. Stalin for making public speeches associating CM ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition after ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopal said, the Chief Electoral Officer had called for a report from District Election Officer concerned who in turn had instructed the Assistant Returning Officer of Musiri Assembly constituency to examine the video footage and also call for explanation from a DMK office-bearer who had obtained permission for the meet held last month.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2019 8:37:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/hc-dismisses-case-as-infructuous/article26706555.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story