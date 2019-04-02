HC dismisses case as infructuous

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed as infructuous a writ petition filed by AIADMK spokesperson R.M. Babu Murugavel seeking a direction to Election Commission of India to consider a representation made by him on March 22 for taking action against DMK president M.K. Stalin for making public speeches associating CM ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition after ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopal said, the Chief Electoral Officer had called for a report from District Election Officer concerned who in turn had instructed the Assistant Returning Officer of Musiri Assembly constituency to examine the video footage and also call for explanation from a DMK office-bearer who had obtained permission for the meet held last month.