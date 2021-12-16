HC directs police to seal restaurant used for cabaret performance

CHENNAI

It directs DGP to conduct frequent inspections in clubs, restaurants and other associations

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Greater Chennai Police to seal a restaurant being used as a nightclub for cabaret performance right in the heart of Chennai since 2014. It also issued a direction to the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct frequent inspections across the State in clubs, restaurants and associations where obscene dances, sale of drugs and other illegal activities are suspected to be taking place.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam also directed Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to cancel the licence granted to Pals Restaurant, functioning at GG Complex on Anna Salai. The orders were passed while disposing of a 2015 writ petition filed by A. Jayaprakash against the restaurant owner S. Ramasamy. The petitioner had complained of obscene dance by multiple women at the restaurant from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. almost everyday.

The petitioner said the restaurant was indulging in the illegal activity in the guise of conducting Indian cultural dance.It collected entry fee of ₹400 per head but did not issue any receipt. About 25 to 30 women in the age group of 16 to 35 were made to dance half nude among the participants who fling currency notes at the dancers. Liquor was also supplied at the restaurant since a Tasmac shop was located right inside the commercial complex.

The litigant also brought it to the notice of the court that the restaurant owner had engaged bouncers to threaten unruly customers and others who question such illegal activities. He claimed that the dancers exchange phone numbers with the customers during the performance and then indulge in commercial sex work past midnight. Though the Triplicane police station was situated close by, the police officials seldom take any action, he lamented.

Since the case was filed in 2015, the judge wanted to know the current status and asked Additional Government Pleader (AGP) M. Rajendran to ascertain the details. He reverted back stating that even in 2018, a case was registered against the restaurant andfor using 16 women for obscene dances. He also stated that in 2014, the restaurant owner filed a writ petition and obtained an interim to restrain police from harassing him, restraining the police from harassing him. Though that interim order had clarified that no obscene dance performances should be conducted in the restaurant, he filed a contempt of court petition against the police officials after the 2018 raid. An Assistant Commissioner inspected the restaurant as early as on September 11 this year and found that the obscene dance performances were continuing. Another case was then registered.

Recently, the Commissioner of Police refused to renew the restaurant’s licence and also recommended to the GCC to close it down permanently, the AGP said. After recording the submissions, the judge said he was of the firm view that the restaurant was being used for illegal activities though its owner continued to maintain that he was a law-abiding citizen and that nothing illegal was happening in the restaurant.