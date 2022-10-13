HC contemplates constitution of committee to monitor restoration of Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar

CMRL should honour a promise made by it to restore the Thiru Vi Ka Park after constructing the Shenoy Nagar underground station, the judge insisted. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday contemplated constitution of a committee led by its retired judge K.P. Sivasubramaniam to monitor the restoration of Thiru Vi Ka Park, which served as Chennai city’s major lung space due to its expanse spread over 8.8 acres of land at Shenoy Nagar, before the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) began constructing underground metro stations there.

Justice M. Dhandapani said the committee could comprise of officials from CMRL, Horticulture department and the amicus curiae Chevanan Mohan. The decision was taken after the amicus curiae expressed dissatisfaction over the plan submitted by CMRL with respect to restoring the green cover after completion of the construction of an amenities centre and vehicle parking space in the underground.

The judge said that he shall pass orders on Friday with respect to the constitution of the committee. Earlier, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the court that most of the trees in the park were preserved and transplanted along the peripheries. Further, Miyawaki tree plantation had also been undertaken. Stating that 95% of the project had been completed so far, he said, there would be 5,200 trees in total after the completion of the entire work.

Justice Dhandapani had taken up the issue of restoring Thiru Vi Ka Park to its past glory during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the residents of an apartment in Vadapalani. The residents had complained about the land given by their developer to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), for creating a public park, having been handed over to CMRL for the construction of Metrorail stations.

He insisted that CMRL should honour a promise made by it to restore the Thiru Vi Ka Park after constructing the Shenoy Nagar underground station, amenities centre and the vehicle parking complex.