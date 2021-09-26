HC confirms man’s conviction for abetting wife’s suicide

Madurai

26 September 2021 01:29 IST

She was depressed over his comments on her physical appearance

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the sentence imposed on a man by a trial court for the abetment of suicide of his wife. The man had commented on his wife’s physical appearance to his mother. Depressed, the woman died by suicide.

According to evidence submitted by witnesses before a trial court, he allegedly told his mother that his wife was dark in complexion, had broad lips and was ugly. He said his friends teased him over this.

It was alleged that he wanted to offer ₹25,000 in settlement to divorce her. Within 45 days of marriage, she died by suicide.

In 2006, the Nagercoil Chief Judicial Magistrate convicted Rathinam under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was sentenced to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment for abetment of suicide and two years rigorous imprisonment for subjecting her to cruelty. In 2016, the Nagercoil Mahila Court confirmed the sentence.

Challenging the verdict, Rathinam moved the High Court in 2017 seeking to set aside the verdict.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup dismissed the criminal revision petition. The court said that the evidence in the case could not be ignored by any court of law.

The sentence imposed by the trial judge is not perverse warranting interference by the court, the revisional court, the judge said.(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)