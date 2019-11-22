HC comes to rescue of 75 trees on hospital campus

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital at Egmore here from felling or cutting around 75 fully grown trees, with a wide canopy, from a sprawling shrubbery spread over four acres of vacant land on the campus.

Justices Vineet Kothari and C. Saravanan passed the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed by a local resident Captain P.B. Narayanan, 63, of Pantheon Road for the last 14 years. The petitioner had claimed that the trees were to be felled for construction of a new block on the hospital campus.

Finding force in his submissions, that the trees must be protected at any cost, the judges ordered that none of the trees should be felled or cut, without the leave of the court, till December 2 by when the hospital was ordered to disclose whether it had obtained all statutory approvals required for construction of a new block.

Translocation

The judges also wanted to know whether the new block could be constructed elsewhere without disturbing the trees and if there was no other space available on the campus. The judges asked the hospital to spell out whether it would be feasible to translocate the trees either within its campus or to some adjoining place.

In his affidavit, the litigant had stated that the 75 trees on the hospital campus serve as a habitat for black kites and parakeets. Similarly, the shrubbery around them served as a habitat for mongoose and other animals. The area had been left vacant for long and helps in recharging groundwater.

Now since the hospital had decided to construct a building, steps were afoot to fell the trees down, he said and suggested that new buildings could be raised after demolishing the dilapidated buildings of the hospital. Such old buildings in disuse were available next to the nurses residential quarters inside the hospital complex, he pointed out.

Highlighting the importance of trees, the petitioner said, a researcher from the University of Calcutta had quantified the services rendered by a tree during its average life span of 50 years to be ₹3.55 crore given the price of oxygen and other benefits provided by the trees. The Centre’s Films Division too had made a documentary on the basis of such quantification, he added.

The petitioner went on to state that the quantification does not take into account the destruction of habitat for birds, insects and other mammals. Unchecked urbanisation had led to a recent report revealing that there was only one tree for every 33 people residing in Chennai city and it was a cause for concern, he concluded.