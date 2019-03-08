HC cautions law officers against making incorrect statements

The Madras High Court on Thursday cautioned law officers from making incorrect statements on behalf of government officials before the court and thereby putting the courts in a “quandry or piquant” situation. It insisted that the government counsel must henceforth obtain instructions in writing from the officials so that they don’t end up being taken to task.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Venugopal and S. Vaidyanathan made the observations while dealing with a contempt of court petition filed against Namakkal Collector M. Asia Mariam. During the hearing of the petition, a Special Government Pleader had informed the court last month that she had obeyed court orders and removed the encroachments from a public land.

However, on scrutiny the judges found that the statement was incorrect and that the Collector had not complied with the orders of the court to evict the encroachers. In fact, she had gone a step ahead and issued an administrative order deciding to regularise all those encroachments on the ground that the encroachers were residing there for quite a long period of time.

Irked over such an order issued by the Collector, the judges had directed the Collector to withdraw her proceedings forthwith or end up appearing before the court. After earning the wrath of the court, a representation was made on behalf of her on Thursday that she had withdrawn her proceedings. She also filed an affidavit tendering unconditional apology to the court.

The judges closed the contempt petition after recording her submissions.