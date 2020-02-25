HC calls for reports on idol theft-related orders

Chennai

The Madras High Court on Monday called for reports from the State government, Idol Wing-CID as well as Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on a slew of directions issued by a special Division Bench, constituted in the court a couple of years ago for hearing all idol theft-relate cases.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan pointed out that the now dissolved Special Bench appeared to have issued several directions including the need to construct strong rooms in every temple to safeguard idols that were not worshipped on a daily basis and used only during special occasions.

Similarly, the court had ordered for strengthening security on temple campuses and issued many other directions.

Expressing concern over continuing reports of precious antique idols being stolen and smuggled to foreign countries, the judges wanted to know the status of each and every direction issued by the special bench.

These issues were raised during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a supposed journalist S. Sekaran levelling various allegations against A.G. Ponn Manickavel, former special officer of Idol Wing-CID.