HC calls for reports from three Collectors on water suppliers

The Madras High Court on Monday directed Collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts to submit individual reports on the number of private water suppliers operating in their respective jurisdiction and the sources from which they were drawing water and supplying it through tanker lorries.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad wanted the reports to be filed by Friday considering the urgency involved in the issue. Though Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan sought time till Monday, the judges said, the issue must be given top priority in view of the current water crisis in the State.

The judges pointed out that the State government had begun to address the severe shortage of water in Chennai city, by deciding to transport 10 million litres per day through trains from Jolarpet at a cost of ₹65 crore, only after they took cognisance of the difficulties faced by city residents and it was reported in The Hindu.

Bone dry reservoirs

Then, a report called for by the judges from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) revealed that Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs around the city were bone dry and that the water requirement for the city was being met only by Veeranam lake in Cuddalore.

In so far as the present direction to the three Collectors were concerned, it was issued on a public interest litigation plea filed by R.K. Ilayaraja, a resident of Nanganallur here accusing some local residents of having dug borewells in their private vacant lands and exploiting the water drawn through them for commercial gains.

Filing a report in response to the PIL petition, a local Inspector of Police told the court that there was no illegal drawal of water as alleged by the PIL petitioner. He also stated that the individuals named by the petitioner were drawing water only for household purposes and not for commercial purposes.

Not satisfied with his report, the judges wondered on what basis had the Inspector concluded so when photographs produced by the petitioner show water being taken by tanker lorries. They directed the police officer to submit in the court, on Friday, all materials based on which he had filed such a report in the court.

Restrictions for drawal

In the meantime, the judges also ordered that the Revenue Divisional Officer should file a separate report after holding an inspection of the spot. They pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Groundwater (Development and Management) Act of 2003 imposes various restrictions on drawal and transport of water and they must be followed scrupulously.

As per the law, no person could transport groundwater by means of a lorry, trailer or any other motor vehicle from any notified area for any purpose without obtaining a permit from the Tamil Nadu Groundwater Authority.