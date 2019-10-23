HC asks law student to plant, water 10 saplings

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed a government law college student to plant 10 saplings and water them at least for a month as a precondition to quashing a case booked against him by the Ayanavaram police for ganging up with a few other students and creating public nuisance on the road during the ICF to Pachaiyappa’s College bus route opening day.

Justice M.S. Ramesh imposed the condition.

He directed the student to plant the saplings on the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College campus at Pudhupakkam, water them regularly and report to the principal.

The order was passed to inculcate a sense of discipline in the student without affecting his future.

Disposing of his plea to quash the First Information Report, the judge pointed out that the police appeared to have been under the wrong impression that he was a student of Pachaiyappa’s College just because he had joined some of his friends from that college while indulging in revelry, much to the chagrin of others, when the bus was operated from ICF to Pachaiyappa’s College.

Owning up

The case was booked under Sections 143 (being part of unlawful assembly) and 290 (creating public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, during the course of hearing of the petition, he did not dispute his presence during the revelry and informed the court that he was actually a student of the law college. Hence, the judge decided to pardon his act.