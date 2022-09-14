HC asks drunken driver to distribute pamphlets against the habit

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court has directed a man who was arrested for drunken driving to distribute pamphlets against the habit for two weeks at the Adyar L.B. Road junction. Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira laid down this condition while granting him conditional bail.

The petitioner, who was arrested for causing injuries to three pedestrians, was directed to be released on bail on his executing a bond for ₹25,000, with two sureties for a like sum, to the satisfaction of the IV Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, Chennai.

The prosecution, which opposed the bail, said the petitioner, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on August 23, had driven his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and hit three pedestrians. He had also fled the spot.

However, considering the facts and circumstances of the case, including the one that he had a family to take care of and the three injured persons had recovered and were back home, the court granted him conditional bail.

The petitioner had been directed to report before the Adyar police for two weeks every day and distribute pamphlets from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and thereafter, report before the police as and when required.