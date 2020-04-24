HC allows DME to release merit list for PG medical admission

The Madras High Court on Friday recalled its own order passed on Wednesday restraining the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) from publishing the merit list for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions in the State till June 8. Justice M. Sundar took the decision after the counsel for the respondents represented that certain facts were not placed before the court on Wednesday and that any delay in publication of merit list would cause hardship to scores of meritorious candidates.

The order was passed on a writ petition filed by Dr. G.P. Arulraj who claimed that incentive marks for PG admission had not been granted to him despite him having served as medical officer in the cadaver maintenance unit in the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Hence, the judge had granted time till May 18 for the State government to consider the petitioner’s representation for grant of weightage marks and directed that the merit list should not be published till June 8 since the petitioner might have to file another case if his representation was rejected. Subsequently, on Friday, Special Government Pleader E. Manoharan, Medical Council of India standing counsel V.P. Raman and the standing counsel for the selection committee in DME wrote a joint letter to the High Court Registry seeking an urgent rehearing of the case. In their letter, the advocates pointed out that all-India online counselling had been completed and the State-level counselling must be completed before May 4 as per the Centre’s directive.

Counsel said any delay in the State-level counselling would force meritorious candidates to join PG courses in other States and then end up paying penalty of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh to get relieved from those medical colleges. “These facts were unfortunately not brought to the attention of the honourable court and it is pertinent that they are done so in the larger public interest. Therefore, we humbly request that the above mentioned matter be placed before the honourable court,” the letter said.

Appreciating all the three counsel for their fairness and the petitioner’s counsel G. Sankaran for attending the rehearing of the case through video conferencing at short notice, the judge permitted the DME to release the merit list and conduct the online counselling any time. He recorded the submission of Mr. Manoharan that the petitioner’s representation would be considered and disposed of forthwith.