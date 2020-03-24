HC agrees to hear plea for giving food and shelter to the homeless

The Madras High Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea for providing food and shelter to the street dwellers and migrant labourers who would be hit badly by the promulgation of Section 144 in the State from 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and R. Hemalatha accepted a request made by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam who cited a news report published in The Hindu on Monday regarding 2,000 homeless people having been sheltered in homes run by Corporation during Janata Curfew on Sunday. Pointing out that those people had received a respite pursuant to orders passed by the court last week, the lawyer insisted that similar orders may be passed for the welfare of the homeless people during the prohibitory orders to come into effect across the State on Tuesday.

Agreeing to hear the matter, the judges asked the lawyer to file an affidavit in that regard. However, due to change of portfolio in the evening, the case is now expected to be listed before a Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Abdul Quddhose on Tuesday.