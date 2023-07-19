ADVERTISEMENT

Hawker in critical condition after being assaulted with knife at Saidapet railway station

July 19, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu has formed special police teams to nab the offender

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old woman hawker is in critical condition after an unidentified person tried to kill her at the Saidapet railway station late on Wednesday, July 19. The Mambalam Government Railway Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the GRP said Raji alias Rajeshwari, a resident of Meenambakkam, sold snacks in the suburban trains operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. On Wednesday, when Raji was working, an unidentified person assaulted her with a knife at the Saidapet railway station and fled.

Upon being alerted the police team from the Mambalam station reached the crime scene and admitted the victim in the Government Royapettah Hospital. Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu has formed special police teams to nab the offender. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US