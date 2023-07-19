Hawker in critical condition after being assaulted with knife at Saidapet railway station

July 19, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 34-year-old woman hawker is in critical condition after an unidentified person tried to kill her at the Saidapet railway station late on Wednesday, July 19. The Mambalam Government Railway Police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the GRP said Raji alias Rajeshwari, a resident of Meenambakkam, sold snacks in the suburban trains operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. On Wednesday, when Raji was working, an unidentified person assaulted her with a knife at the Saidapet railway station and fled.

Upon being alerted the police team from the Mambalam station reached the crime scene and admitted the victim in the Government Royapettah Hospital. Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu has formed special police teams to nab the offender.

