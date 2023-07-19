HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hawker in critical condition after being assaulted with knife at Saidapet railway station

Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu has formed special police teams to nab the offender

July 19, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old woman hawker is in critical condition after an unidentified person tried to kill her at the Saidapet railway station late on Wednesday, July 19. The Mambalam Government Railway Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the GRP said Raji alias Rajeshwari, a resident of Meenambakkam, sold snacks in the suburban trains operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. On Wednesday, when Raji was working, an unidentified person assaulted her with a knife at the Saidapet railway station and fled.

Upon being alerted the police team from the Mambalam station reached the crime scene and admitted the victim in the Government Royapettah Hospital. Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu has formed special police teams to nab the offender. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.