Hawker arrested for attempting to rob a girl

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 01:14 IST

A hawker who tried to snatch a gold chain from a girl playing outside her house in Vadapalani on Tuesday evening, was arrested. The accused, identified as Mariappan, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said Rithika, daughter of Central Reserve Police Force employee, was playing outside her house on Bakthavatsalam Street when the accused selling rice flour on a bicycle tried to snatch her gold chain. When the girl raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed to her help and caught the accused.