Have you done freecyling?

Deepavali came a week early for the residents of Rani Meyammai Towers (RMT) in MRC Nagar, when they came together for a mini celebration on the campus on Friday and Saturday. But it was not just fun and frolic, the two-day celebrations involved a lot of ‘give and take’.

The residents hosted a ‘freecycle’.

If you are not familiar with the term, freecycling is recycling, without the involvement of any financial transaction. The tradition of freecycling began in the U.S., where residents often left goods they no longer needed near their homes or on the pavements, so that someone in need can take them.

Suchitra Chari, a resident of RMT, who mooted the idea of hosting a freecycle at the apartment complex, says she was inspired by the philosophy during her stay in the U.S. “In the neighbourhood of Lexington in Massachusetts where I lived, freecycling winterwear, especially that of children, is quite common as these clothes are worn only once a year because kids outgrow them fast. So the residents usually swap the clothes within the community through Whatsapp groups or online services. There is no limit to what you can freecycle, as long as they are in good condition. Even cardboard boxes that were in good condition are freecyled and not sent to the bins or landfills.”

For her, freecycling is not only about recycling but also minimalist living. “This way, we will buy fewer things and instead of throwing them away when we no longer need them, we can pass them on to those who need them. There are household items or clothes that can’t be donated or resold, for example, duppattas, blouse pieces, toys, and crockery. These can easily be exchanged within an apartment complex or neighbourhood periodically,” she adds.

At RMT, it was more of an experiment to see if residents welcomed the idea, says Arul Priya, who has been championing sustainability initiatives at the apartment complex. “We were not disappointed. We sent out messages to residents asking them to drop in items that they no longer needed so that the others can choose from the common pool. We received duppattas and shawls, party wear, skating shoes, crockery, glassware, antique showpieces, paintings, steamers, choppers and boilers, which were all swapped among the residents. So that’s a lot of money and energy saved from shopping!” she says.

Malini Subramaniam, another resident, volunteered to man the freecycling stall and ensured smooth ‘trade’ of items.

Arul Priya hopes that more resident welfare associations will promote the idea of consuming less of new products and extending the lifespan of used products. “Let’s shed the inhibition around using hand-me-downs and become conscious consumers.”

Agrees Srividhya Venkatesh, who helped organise the freecyling event successfully. “Our society in general has an aversion to second-hand products, especially since the use-and-throw culture became popular, and it’s high time we did away with the throwaway culture. For starters, our mindset should change and we should be open to share and use already-used items. It’s easier if it’s practised within a community or neighbourhood. This way, we will not be guilty of exploiting resources but will save money, and also the environment,” she says.

RMT plans to host their next freecycling gala around Christmas.