Have remove temporary platforms built on Cooum, NHAI tells NGT

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it had removed 89 temporary platforms as part of its ongoing construction project for a new four-lane elevated road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, in a suo motu case concerning blockages in the Cooum near Aminjikarai caused by NHAI’s construction of the elevated road, instructed the Water Resources Department and the NHAI to closely monitor the Cooum river to ensure the unobstructed flow of floodwater.

The NHAI began work on the approach roads and platform in the Cooum river site in June, using debris for pile driving in different areas of the river. Debris had been dumped at 97 spots along the riverbed, with piling work happening at 15 locations.

Debris was placed 100 metres upstream and 300 metre downstream of the inner ring road bridge. As many as 89 temporary platforms were built. Initially, the NHAI was given a deadline of September 30. They informed the Bench that only 69% of the work was completed and requested an extension until October 10.

On Tuesday, the NHAI reported that all the temporary platforms part of four packages were removed. The WRD is expected to submit a status report before the next scheduled hearing on October 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.