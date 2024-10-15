GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Have remove temporary platforms built on Cooum, NHAI tells NGT

The platforms were part of its ongoing construction project for a new four-lane elevated road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal

Published - October 15, 2024 10:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it had removed 89 temporary platforms as part of its ongoing construction project for a new four-lane elevated road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal.

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, in a suo motu case concerning blockages in the Cooum near Aminjikarai caused by NHAI’s construction of the elevated road, instructed the Water Resources Department and the NHAI to closely monitor the Cooum river to ensure the unobstructed flow of floodwater. 

The NHAI began work on the approach roads and platform in the Cooum river site in June, using debris for pile driving in different areas of the river. Debris had been dumped at 97 spots along the riverbed, with piling work happening at 15 locations. 

Debris was placed 100 metres upstream and 300 metre downstream of the inner ring road bridge. As many as 89 temporary platforms were built. Initially, the NHAI was given a deadline of September 30. They informed the Bench that only 69% of the work was completed and requested an extension until October 10. 

On Tuesday, the NHAI reported that all the temporary platforms part of four packages were removed. The WRD is expected to submit a status report before the next scheduled hearing on October 24.

Published - October 15, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.