Have composed new symphony in the last 35 days, says Ilaiyaraaja

Published - May 16, 2024 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Film music composer, singer, and writer Ilaiyaraaja has composed a new symphony in the last 35 days. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he said he had been hearing that a lot of videos had been posted about him on social media. But he does not pay any heed to such news. “I am clear in the path that I am taking. During this time that you have been wishing me well, I have written a symphony with four movements, while also attending functions and composing film songs,” he said, adding that he was very happy to share this happy news with his fans. Film and background music are different from a symphony, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja added.

