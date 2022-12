December 16, 2022 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Christmas celebrations were organised at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science on Thursday.

On the occasion, Joseph Thomas, vice president and business head – Americas at Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, encouraged students to have an open mind and absorb everything they learn.

He also urged them to never shy away from asking others for help. The event featured choirs and a musical drama, according to a press release.