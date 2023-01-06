Hasthinapuram set to get a new bus stand with Pallavaram MLA allocating ₹50 lakh

January 06, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hasthinapuram bus stand, which has been in a neglected state for several years, is set to be reconstructed. The bus stand, which caters to a large number of residents in interior parts, resembles more a cattle shed with stray cattle occupying the space and the unpaved terrain causing hardship to the crew. During rainy season, the bus stand gets flooded.

Pallavaram MLA E. Karunanidhi, who allocated ₹50 lakh from the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS), performed bhumi puja for the construction of the new bus stand on Friday.

Participating in the function along with several residential and social activists, the MLA said with this, the demand for a new bus stand, which had been pending for over 30 years, would be fulfilled.

He said the litigation over the land belonging to the Tambaram Corporation (previously Pallavaram Municipality) was resolved recently. The civic body had allotted land for the construction of the new bus stand which would come up on more than 15,000 sq. metres of land. He said the construction work would be completed within three months of the amount being allocated.

The project, which would cost more than ₹50 lakh, would be fully paved with concrete setting for six bus bays for easy and quick movement of buses along with the construction of a room for the timekeeper office, public seating and public toilet facilities. Located on Rajendra Prasad Road, the bus stand sees more than 50 services daily catering to residents of Nemilichery, Hasthinapuram, Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam.

Social activist V. Santhanam thanked the MLA for allocating funds and requested him to take steps to get the the bus stand covered with metal sheet.