Safety concern raised

Residents of Jain Nagar First Street and Second Street, Hasthinapuram, have requested the Pallavapuram Municipality to re-lay the two streets and install streetlights.

Due to poor illumination, residents find it risky to take Jain Nagar First Street after sunset. It is plunged in darkness and serves as an open bar for tipplers.

“Taking advantage of the darkness, tipplers consume alcohol in the open and throw liquor bottles, cigarette stubs and food leftovers,” say residents.

K. Sanjaya Kumar, secretary, Jain Nagar Residents Welfare Association, says, “The Second Street was dug up by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in 2014, to lay pipes for Chembarambakkam drinking water scheme. Though the work was completed in June last year, the road has not been re-laid.”

Every day, many motorists negotiate the stretch to reach Gangai Amman Nagar and Sri Ram Nagar, Hasthinapuram, Velan Nagar, Pallavaram, Chromepet, and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200ft Radial Road. Many portions of the roads are battered and potholed and spell danger for motorcyclists. Residents say several complaints to the authorities have gone in vain.

A Municipality official says, “We have given an estimate to the State government for re-laying the stretch. Once the funds are sanctioned, work will begin.”