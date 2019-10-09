Hasthinapuram bus terminus woefully short of facilities

The Hasthinapuram locality was once an isolated area in the southern parts of Chennai but has since become a bustling locale, housing hundreds of residential colonies.

The area, which once housed some famous industries, was slowly converted into a residential area. The residents of Hasthinapuram, who have little public transport facilities, depend on the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses operated from the local bus terminus. The residents’ main grievance is the dilapidated condition of the bus terminus located at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road.

S. Rajan, a resident of Thirumalai Nagar, said the MTC, which started serving the locality with one of the oldest routes 52B (Broadway to Hasthinapuram), used to be parked in an open area three decades ago. Now, MTC operates a number of bus services from the terminus to several areas including Kundrathur, T. Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and Tambaram but the facility lacks basic infrastructure.

While over 25 trips are operated from the terminus, it lacks adequate restrooms, suffers from dumping of garbage and lack of roofed sheds and waiting areas offers zero protection to commuters during the monsoons. A senior official of the MTC said except for the 34 bus depots which are under the control of the Transport Department some bus termini fall under the associated local bodies. In the case of Hasthinapuram, the bus terminus comes under the Pallavaram Municipality.

‘No steps taken’

V. Santhanam, a social activist of Chromepet, said the terminus has been in a poor condition for several years with the civic body not taking any steps to acquire the the plot where the terminus is located. Municipal officials cited some legal issues in acquiring the plot.

Mr. Santhanam wanted the municipality officials to speed up the acquisition to provide a modern bus terminus for the residents. A senior municipal official said they would speed up land acquisition.