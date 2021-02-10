Hashish and meth crystals seized at Chennai airport

Forty-four kilograms of hashish and methaphetamine crystals worth ₹5.1 crore, which were hidden in digital weighing machines, were seized by the Chennai Air Cargo Customs and two persons were arrested.
Officials checked an export consignment that was headed to Doha, which they suspected could contain narcotic drugs, in the air cargo export shed.
The bill showed that there were seven packages and that they contained 55 weighing machines, according to a press release. When they were opened, the machines were unusually heavy and hence, officials dismantled them.
In 52 machines, they found there was a specially designed metal box fixed to the bottom of the scale. This contained two pieces of dark brown material covered in plastic strips and sheets, the release said.
“The material tested positive for hashish. A total of 44 kg of hashish, valued at ₹4.4 crore, was recovered from 44 machines. A total of 700 g of methaphetamine crystals, valued at ₹70 lakh, was recovered from two machines. Valued at ₹5.1 crore, both were seized under the NDPS Act,” the release said.
Prescription drug seized
They also seized 1,620 g of pregabalin capsules, a prescription drug for anxiety disorder and fibromylgia, that were found in six machines.
The exporter was Sree Aalaya and searches were carried out. The exporter and a staff in the Customs House Agent were arrested.
