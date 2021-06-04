Hasan Mohamed Jinnah appointedas State Public Prosecutor

04 June 2021 22:43 IST

The State government on Friday appointed advocate Hasan Mohamed Jinnah as the State Public Prosecutor. The appointment has been made in consultation with the High Court administration.

According to a Government Order issued by the Public (Law Officers) department, the appointment has been made in accordance with Section 24(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure which calls for a consultation with the High Court before making such appointments.

Advertising

Advertising