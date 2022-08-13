Harvested organs of brain-dead labourer give new lease of life to three persons

The organs of a 59-year-old man, who met with an accident and was declared brain-dead, were harvested and transplanted, in Government Stanley Hospital

A press release from the hospital said the family members of the 59-year-old man, his wife and two married daughters agreed to donate his skin, liver and two kidneys after the patient died. Hailing from Peruvoyal village in Gummidupoondi, the man met with an accident on August 9 and was admitted to Ponneri Government Hospital and then shifted to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment. Despite being in intensive care unit, he could not be resuscitated and was declared brain-dead on August 11.

With the consent of his family, one kidney was transplanted to a suitable waitlisted 33-year-old patient, who suffered from chronic kidney disease.

The other kidney was transplanted to a patient in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and the liver was transplanted to a patient at Apollo Hospital.

The harvested skin has been stored in the skin bank at Stanley Hospital to be used for burns patients.

The Government Stanley Hospital has done 135 cadaver renal transplants of which four were this year. On August 10, the liver of a 20-year-old braindead patient from the RGGGH was transplanted to a 43-year-old man who suffered from chronic liver cirrhosis and the patient was doing well in ICU, the release added.