Harley-Davidson riders come to the aid of the differently-abled

The Harley Owners’ Group, Marina chapter, on Sunday distributed provisions, food, soap and oil to 103 families of differently-abled persons in Ikkadu village, near Tiruvallur.

“We provided around 600 people with face masks. The masks were procured from a unit in Kancheepuram,” said S. Balasubramanian, a member of the group.

A. Livingston, district president of Vasantham Federation of Differently-Abled Persons, said that around 11,714 differently-abled persons live in the 14 panchayats in the district.

“The people have lost their livelihoods following the lockdown. We have visually-impaired people who sold various things in suburban trains or made a living by singing in groups. They have no way of earning now,” he said.

“We had made arrangements for differently-abled children to attend mainstream government schools. We also had a few therapists, under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, come and train the special children. But all that has stopped now. Even the government’s ‘work for pay’ has not been taken up. Nobody comes here anymore and they are all in need of essentials,” Mr. Livingston said.