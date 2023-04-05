Hari Padman’s wife files counter complaint

April 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Divya Hari Padman, wife of the assistant professor in Kalakshetra who has been arrested recently, has filed a counter complaint with the Commissioner of Police seeking an inquiry into the role played by an alumna and two professors of the Kalakshetra Foundation in the case.

Hari Padman was arrested based on a First Information Report filed by the alumna under three Sections of Indian Penal Code and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

In the complaint, Ms. Divya has alleged that the complaint filed by the alumna was false and had been done at the instigation of two teachers of the institution — Nirmala Nagarajan and Nandhini Nagarajan.

She said the teachers were driven by jealousy against her husband, who had received plaudits from a former principal of the institution, A. Janardhanan. She said the complainant was a student of the institution from 2015 to 2019 until she discontinued her studies and went to Canada. She had once been reprimanded by Hari Padman and this set her against him.

In the complaint, she alleged that the alumna was being used as an instrument by the two teachers. The incidence of abuse had occurred, according to the complainant, in July 2019. Ms. Divya claimed the former studentactively participated in their daughter’s birthday celebration on September 15, 2019. Why she would maintain harmonious social contact if there had been any sexual harassment, she asked. The alumna in her social media post, after leaving the institution, had expressed gratitude to her teacher as well: “Thank you Hari sir Hari Padman for the amazing classes and [for having] allowed me to move forward for my good future.”

Ms. Divya said her husband had not attempted to escape, he was staying with a friend because he had not received any summons to appear by the police or courts. They left their quarters on the Kalakshetra premises out of fear of mob attacks after the protests intensified.