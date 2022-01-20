Hari Nadar arrested for harassing actor Vijayalakshmi

Chennai

She had lodged a complaint against him in July 2020

A. Hari Nadar has been arrested formally by the Thiruvanmiyur police, in connection with harassment and threatening of actor Vijayalakshmi in 2020.

The accused Hari Nadar alias Gopalakrishna Nadar, 39, of Tirunelveli, is the founder of Panangattu Padai Katchi. Last May, he was arrested by the Crime Branch Police, Bengaluru, on charges of cheating a businessman of ₹7 core under the pretext of getting him a loan of ₹360 crore. He has been lodged at Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara.

The Thiruvanmiyur police formally arrested him in Bengaluru and he would be produced before a metropolitan magistrate court. The complaint against him was lodged by Vijayalakshmi in July, 2020, where she alleged that director Seeman and his associates Hari Nadar and Sada Nadar, had harassed and threatened her due to which, she was driven to take her life.

