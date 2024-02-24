ADVERTISEMENT

Hare Krishna Movement organises annual Ratha Yatra

February 24, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The idols of Sri Krishna and His Consorts Sri Rukmini and Sri Satyabhama were taken in procession from Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, to the Hare Krishna Movement temple in Thiruvanmiyur

The Hindu Bureau

The Ratha Yatra at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The 13th annual Ratha Yatra of the Hare Krishna Movement, Thiruvanmiyur, was celebrated here on Saturday. The idols of Sri Krishna and His Consorts Sri Rukmini and Sri Satyabhama were taken in procession from Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, to the Hare Krishna Movement temple in Thiruvanmiyur.

Former judge of the Madras High Court S. Tamilvanan spoke about ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada’s inspirational life and about the power of broadmindedness to bring unity and peace to the world.

Madhu Pandit Prabhu, president, ISKCON Bangalore, and the Akshaya Patra Foundation, spoke about the importance of chanting Krishna’s name to bring peace and happiness. Suvyakta Narasimha Dasa, president, Hare Krishna Movement, Chennai, and religious exponent Akkarakani Srinidhi Swami also spoke.

