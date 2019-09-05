Harbour exchange to be up and running soon

The Harbour Telephone Exchange of BSNL, Chennai Telephones, that was damaged in a major fire on August 1, will become fully functional and all communication services will be restored in the next few days. The Chief General Manager, BSNL Chennai Telephones, has assured customers that people whose communication services were affected by the accident would not be billed for August.

In a press release issued by BSNL Chennai Telephones, several teams of officers and technicians, under the direct supervision of the Chief General Manager, worked round-the-clock to install new cables and get the service up and running. Internal work involving cabling, jumpering, terminating, number creation and putting the lines through, have also been completed. About 70% of the affected lines are now functional, and the remaining 30% connections, which are being tested, will start working soon.

The Harbour Telephone Exchange, one of the oldest telephone exchanges in the city, suffered severe damage in the fire accident.