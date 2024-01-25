ADVERTISEMENT

Harassment of domestic help | Chennai Police arrest son, daughter-in-law of DMK MLA

January 25, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Chennai

The couple was on the run after a case was registered.

The Hindu Bureau

The 18-year-old girl was employed as a domestic help in the house of DMK MLA I. Karunanithi’s son in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMK MLA Karunanithi’s son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlina Anne, who were wanted in connection with the alleged torture of their 18-year-old domestic help, were arrested by the Chennai Police in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.  

The couple was on the run after the Neelankarai All Women Police on January 19 registered a case, following a complaint from their domestic help, alleging that her employers had physically and mentally tortured her over a period of several months. 

A senior officer of the City Police confirmed the arrest. The couple would be brought to the city late on Thursday or Friday morning once all legal formalities to produce them before a judicial magistrate are completed, the police officer added. 

Meanwhile the domestic help underwent a medical checkup at the Government Royapettah Hospital on Thursday. 

