Happy to be part of students’ career choices: education institutions

April 07, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Chennai

Students and parents packed the hall of the Chennai trade Centre as they enquired about the various courses available for the children to pursue in higher education.

Over 45 stalls with various educational institutions showcased the many courses they offer to the interested students, who explored the avenues available for them to tackle at the 21st edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Fair.

“We are very glad to be associated with The Hindu’s career counselling fair yet again. The fair has attracted many bright and enthusiastic young students who are given the opportunity to explore multiple streams and institutions to make an informed choice,” said Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology.

Speaking about the fair, Dr.N.Raja Hussain, Registrar, B.S Abdul Rehman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology said, “The expo hosted stalls of various educational institutions and universities where keynote lectures were given by renowned educational experts. Young aspiring students entering college / higher education benefited immensely from this program.”

Among the many institutions that were present there were also areas such as merchant navy and chartered accounts. “The career counselling fair immensely benefits the students and the participating institutions. The fair opens up a plethora of fields of study to a student to make an informed decision about their career,” said Rajendra Kumar. P, Chairman, Career Counselling Committee, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi.

“Choosing a right career is a very important step in the life of students and choosing it at the right time is a crucial one. The career fair opens up new ideas to the students and enlighten them with multiple opportunities,” said S.R. Manikandan, Shankar IAS Academy, who spoke at the fair.

“The Hindu Education Fair is commendable. The hospitality and logistical arrangements were impeccably managed, reflecting excellent organising. Shiv Nadar University deemed the event mutually advantageous due to the significant turnout, said a representative from the Shiv Nadar Foundation.