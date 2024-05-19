Haphazard parking throws traffic out of gear on Anna Nagar Second Avenue

Haphazard parking and lack of proper enforcement of traffic rules have led to congestion on Second Avenue at Anna Nagar. Road-users have expressed concern over four-wheelers encroaching on the road, leading to bumper-to-bumper traffic in the evenings.

Commuters driving through the Second Avenue from the Anna Nagar roundabout towards Thirumangalam have been finding it difficult to pass through the busy stretch between the Anna Nagar Tower and Thirumangalam Metro stations — where several commercial establishments and eateries function — owing to unregulated parking.

Motorable space shrunk

Many who visit the supermarkets, jewellery shops, and restaurants, particularly late in the evening and at weekends, park their vehicles by encroaching the road beyond the parking line.

This situation has led to the shrinking of motorable space and put other commuters to trouble.

A. Sivasankaran, a resident of Mogappair, says, “I have been travelling through this road daily for more than seven years. However, traffic congestion has increased in the last two months owing to unregulated parking near eateries and supermarkets. There are no police personnel near the 12th Main Road junction to regulate the movement of vehicles coming from all sides. The signal does not work.”

‘Enforcement needed’

Four-wheelers are being parked in front of the bus stop along the stretch, passengers say. According to J. Shanthi, a schoolteacher and frequent commuter, “Unless there is a strict enforcement of parking regulations, the issue cannot be resolved. The police should make it mandatory for commercial establishments to make adequate parking space available to their customers.”

Road-users demand that a few stretches, particularly near the road junctions on the Second Avenue, be declared a no-parking zone.

Since many of the main lanes and by-lanes at Anna Nagar are filled with residential complexes and commercial establishments, the civic body should explore the possibilities of constructing a multi-level parking lot, residents say.

‘Deploy traffic police’

They also demand the deployment of traffic police personnel, especially at peak hours, to regulate the parking and movement of vehicles.

A senior police officer says parking regulations will be enforced strictly.

