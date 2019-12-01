Hanifa Zaara, now brand ambassador for Rotary’s WinS in schools

One fine day, seven-year-old Hanifa Zaara from Ambur walked up to her mother and said she was planning to file a police complaint against her father for not building a toilet inside her house.

Aghast, her mother refused. But Zaara did not give up and quietly walked to the station and spoke to the sub-inspector, who was shocked as well.

He immediately called her father and the municipality officials. “They took my complaint and built a toilet in a day’s time [under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana]. And I wasn’t the only one who has got it. Now nearly 100 families near my residence have a toilet too,” she says, with a beaming smile.

Now, she has become the ‘Swachch Ambassador’ for Ambur Municipality and on Sunday, she also was made ‘Ambassador of WinS programme of Rotary’.

The Rotary Club’s Wash-in-Schools (WinS) programme was started in 2017 to celebrate the 100th year of Rotary Foundation as a pilot project that aimed to ensure school children get pure drinking water, gender segregated toilets, handwash stations and are made aware of menstrual hygiene management.

P.T. Prabhakar, global chairperson of WinS, said, “We have covered 40,000 schools across the country so far and want to touch one lakh by 2025. We don’t stop with just building toilets and providing handwash stations, we also make sure, these are maintained for two years.”

Nalini Olivannan of Inner Wheel organisation, said, they have visited several schools from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai and brought in awareness on menstual hygiene for school children. “For those from a very poor background, we teach them to use a sanitary pad and other hygiene related issues. For others, we are persuading them to use reusable cloth pads. This is extremely important and children need to be aware,” she said.