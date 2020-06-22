Handwash facility at Thiruvanmiyur market in disrepair

Foot-operated wash basins at Thiruvanmiyur market. Photo: special arrangement

22 June 2020 15:33 IST

It is a week since the foot-operated handwash facility at the Thiruvanmiyur market has gone out of order. It was installed in May by the Confederation of Indian Industry to support the Greater Chennai Corporation in combatting the pandemic, COVID-19.

“Steps should be taken at the earliest to repair the facility,” says K. Natarajan, a resident of Palavakkam.

