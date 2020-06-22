Chennai22 June 2020 15:33 IST
Handwash facility at Thiruvanmiyur market in disrepair
Updated: 22 June 2020 15:33 IST
It is a week since the foot-operated handwash facility at the Thiruvanmiyur market has gone out of order. It was installed in May by the Confederation of Indian Industry to support the Greater Chennai Corporation in combatting the pandemic, COVID-19.
“Steps should be taken at the earliest to repair the facility,” says K. Natarajan, a resident of Palavakkam.
