Chennai

Handwash facility at Thiruvanmiyur market in disrepair

Foot-operated wash basins at Thiruvanmiyur market. Photo: special arrangement

Foot-operated wash basins at Thiruvanmiyur market. Photo: special arrangement  

It is a week since the foot-operated handwash facility at the Thiruvanmiyur market has gone out of order. It was installed in May by the Confederation of Indian Industry to support the Greater Chennai Corporation in combatting the pandemic, COVID-19.

“Steps should be taken at the earliest to repair the facility,” says K. Natarajan, a resident of Palavakkam.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 3:34:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/handwash-facility-at-thiruvanmiyur-market-in-disrepair/article31888499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY