Handover original certificates to non service PGs on completion of bond period, association urges State government

Published - November 04, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has urged the State government to immediately handover the original certificates and experience certificates to Non Service Post Graduates (NSPG) who have completed their bond period. Those who wish to continue in service should be absorbed by conducting a special examination through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

G. R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, in a statement issued on Monday, said that vacant posts of doctors remain unfilled resulting in increased workload for doctors in government hospitals. To fill up 2,500 vacant posts of assistant surgeons, the MRB examination that was announced earlier should be conducted.

He also said that those who have completed MD/MS and working in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on clearing the MRB examination should be posted to government medical college hospitals and government hospitals for the benefit of people.

Dr. Ravindranath also urged the government to do away with the 24-hour duty for government doctors. The association also said that an expert committee should be constituted to ensure equal opportunity for service and non-service candidates in post-graduate admissions.

