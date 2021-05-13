Hande Hospital opens COVID Care Centre

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 23:34 IST

The 40-bed facility has an ICU and ventilator beds

Jain Annapurna Trust on Thursday launched a comprehensive Covid Care Centre at Hande Hospital, Shenoy Nagar.

According to a release, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the facility in the presence of Anna Nagar MLA M.K. Mohan and former Minister H.V. Hande.

The trust has developed the 40-bed facility with intensive care unit and ventilator beds at the hospital. The facility, which will be operational round-the-clock will provide free stay and treatment to critically ill patients.

This is the second such facility developed by the trust in Chennai. The first centre, launched in association with Bharathirajaa Hospital, T. Nagar, has been operational for the last 45 days.

With the opening of this second facility with 40 beds, the COVID care centres have a capacity of 140 beds altogether under the Jain Anna Poorna Trust. “Last year, along with other social groups like JITO and RYA, we provided treatment to over 5,000 patients at Bharathirajaa Hospital. With the second wave raging, we have already commenced activities,” said Narendra Srisrimal, trustee.

Minister Ma. Subramanian said the new government had been working hard to fight the pandemic, adopting a proactive approach to making sure every hospital had adequate resources to face the second wave. “It is encouraging to note that despite its size, this 40-bed facility is well equipped with oxygen supply and has ensured availability of oxygen to all its patients. Everyone should follow this example. Small hospitals should work on arranging for oxygen so that patients are not turned away in the last minute,” he said.