Chess Olympiad players to get handbooks, health insurance cards

All players participating in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad will receive a handbook comprising contact details of doctors and staff posted on duty at the hotels, hospitals in and around Mamallapuram and health insurance cards for in-patient treatment in 13 hospitals, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Shortly after reviewing the arrangements put in place by the Health department in Mamallapuram on Wednesday, the Minister told reporters that these handbooks would be kept on every player’s table. “We are handing over health insurance cards for nearly 2,000 players. If anyone requires emergency treatment, they can be treated in 13 government and private hospitals providing multispeciality services in and around Mamallapuram. This will facilitate treatment for up to ₹2 lakh,” he said.

Players were being screened for fever on arrival at the airport. In addition, screening for monkeypox was being done. “Cases of monkeypox have been reported in 72 countries. Those arriving from these countries or through transit are being screened,” he said. Thermal screening is in place at the venue.

The Minister said that safety of food prepared and served for players was being monitored continuously. “The players are accommodated in 21 hotels where food safety officials have taken steps for continuous monitoring of food prepared and served every day,” he said.

In addition, 51 hotels in Mamallapuram were certified with hygiene ratings, while training for food handlers in 66 roadside shops, two clean street food hubs, and food safety training for 256 persons were among other steps taken to ensure food safety.

With chances of malaria and dengue increasing during rain, he said that continuous fogging and spraying measures to prevent mosquito breeding were being taken up through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

While 30 ambulances were stationed at hotels and venues, there were eight medical teams and specialists posted for the Olympiad. A control room through the State health helpline 104 was also set up to address any health issues from players and spectators, he added. Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar was present during the inspection.