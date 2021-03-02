Handbook on Diabetes Mellitus released

Dr. C.V. Krishnaswami’s service to the public and efforts come in for praise

A book on diabetes, titled Education and Practical Assistance Handbook for Diabetes Mellitus, authored by Y. Ramalakshmi and brought out by Prema’s Medical and Diabetes Research Centre (PMDRC), was released here on Monday.

N. Murali, Director, Kasturi and Sons Limited and president, The Music Academy, who spoke at the function, lauded the efforts of C.V. Krishnaswami of PMDRC.

Recalling Dr. Krishnaswami’s service to the public and his long stint at the VHS Hospital in particular, Mr. Murali said that the doctor was an institution by himself, who opted for community service in medicine as opposed to serving in the corporate sector of healthcare.

He added that Dr. Krishnaswami, who was practical in his approach, did not recommend tests unnecessarily and demystified the diseases to his patients.

S. Gurumurthy, Editor of Thuglak magazine, said that it was becoming rare to find people like Dr. Krishnaswami, with strong value systems, at a time when the field of medicine was becoming most commercialised and even “bordering on extortion”.

R.T. Chari, philanthropist and managing director of TAG Corporation, said that he considered Dr. Krishnaswami as the reference standard for medical practitioners.

Ms. Ramalakshmi said that the book contained the teachings of Dr. Krishnaswami and it was written for the Indian audience in a way that everyone could understand.

Price not fixed

Dr. Krishnaswami said that the price had not been fixed for the book as the intention was to take it to as many people as possible irrespective of whether they could afford it or not.

D. Parthasarathi of T.C. Trust released the book.