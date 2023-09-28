ADVERTISEMENT

Handbook for handling cancer, other medical conditions released

September 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, in partnership with the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children and Aroh, an NGO working in childhood cancer support, organised an event to raise awareness on paediatric cancer in line with the Paediatric Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday.

A handbook— Resource Guide for Caretakers: Asking for help now made easy — was released on the occasion. The book aimed at providing assistance and advice to individuals affected by cancer or other medical conditions and are seeking treatment in Chennai. Paediatric specialists and oncologists took part in the event to offer support and guidance to families, a press release said.

