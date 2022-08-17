Hand over used National Flag at six retail outlets
IOCL has launched a drive to collect used National Flag at six outlets in Chennai
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has started a drive to collect National Flags that the public can no longer use after the Independence Day celebrations.
Members of the public can hand over flags that cannot be reused at six retail outlets in Chennai. The initiative was taken to maintain the dignity of the tricolour, said a press release. The used National Flags can be handed over to Gayathri Auto Service at Adyar; Lakshmi Kantham Service Station at Pallikaranai; Sri Balaji Enterprises in Ullagaram; Shree Shakthi Agencies in Ambattur; Ram Filling Station at Neelankarai and Sri Amman Agency in Medavakkam.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.