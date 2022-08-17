Hand over used National Flag at six retail outlets

Special Correspondent August 17, 2022 20:38 IST

IOCL has launched a drive to collect used National Flag at six outlets in Chennai

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has started a drive to collect National Flags that the public can no longer use after the Independence Day celebrations. Members of the public can hand over flags that cannot be reused at six retail outlets in Chennai. The initiative was taken to maintain the dignity of the tricolour, said a press release. The used National Flags can be handed over to Gayathri Auto Service at Adyar; Lakshmi Kantham Service Station at Pallikaranai; Sri Balaji Enterprises in Ullagaram; Shree Shakthi Agencies in Ambattur; Ram Filling Station at Neelankarai and Sri Amman Agency in Medavakkam.



