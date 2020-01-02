Hand over 400 kg of firm’s gold to SBI: NCLT

The Division Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hand over 400.47 kg of gold seized from Surana Corporation to C. Ramasubramaniam, the company’s liquidator.

It also directed the liquidator to take all precautions to keep the gold in safe custody of State Bank of India.

In 2018, Surana Corporation was brought under the insolvency proceedings in a petition filed by SBI and the total amount of default as on March 2, 2018 was about ₹ 699.25 crore. Other lenders include Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of India. Later, liquidation was ordered against Surana Corporation.

In 2011, Surana, which was was in the business of selling the precious metal, imported gold. The CBI seized the gold for alleged violation of import laws. The CBI Court directed it to hand it over to SBI to initiate the insolvency proceedings against Surana Corporation.

However, MEPZ Special Economic Zone, which comes under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, objected to the release of the gold.

The NCLT ruled that MEPZ is at liberty to proceed against the suspended directors of Surana for any violation of procedure and any penalties could be claimed before the liquidator and not to hold back the asset, which has to be distributed to various stakeholders of the company as envisaged under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code.

It directed that the gold be hand over to SBI within one week of its order dated December 27, 2019, in presence of the liquidator and representatives of Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, IDBI and Central Bank of India.