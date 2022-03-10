Hand In Hand, Belstar Microfinance celebrate Women’s Day
Hand in Hand India and Belstar Microfinance celebrated International Women’s Day recently.
Vidya Gajapathi Raju, former princess of Vijayanagaram and Kalpana Sankar, managing trustee of Hand in Hand India and managing director of Belstar Microfinance Ltd, participated.
Women of Excellence Award was presented to select staff for their work last year, a press release said.
