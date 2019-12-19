Hamsadhwani’s music festival begins

The silver jubilee celebrations of Hamsadhwani's NRI festival was inaugurated at the Youth Hostel in Indira Nagar on Wednesday with the honouring of senior NRI musicians Ramnath Iyer, Gopinath Iyer, M. Yogeswaran and Shankar Ramani.
Consul General, US Consulate, Chennai, Robert G. Burgess recalled the strong ties between the two countries and how the Fullbright Scholarships had encouraged exchange of art and culture. He said hundreds of artistes had visited the USA and taught students in that country. He said the Weslyn University’s Navaratri festival was 43 years old. Madras High Court Judge RMT. Teekaa Raman congratulated Hamsadhwani for having the forethought to start an NRI Festival 25 years ago. Hamsadhwani president Ramnath S. Mani and secretary R. Sundar were present.
