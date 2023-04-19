Hamsadhwani Ramachandran centenary celebrations begin

April 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The year-long centenary celebrations of journalist, cricketer and founder of Hamsadhwani R. Ramachandran got formally under way in Chennai on Wednesday with the committee of hosts announcing concerts, cultural programmes, memorial lectures, talent searches, awards and endowments to mark the occasion.

Former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami said a special programme to commemorate RRC centenary was held at Cleveland, USA on April 6 with a concert by Vidhushi Sudha Ragunathan. He said since R. Ramachandran had been engaged with several public causes and cultural endeavours, a talent search and scholarship programmes for young aspirants of music from rural and semi-urban towns would be held. An award for best student journalist would be given through an endowment created in his name and a memorial lecture would be held to highlight his contribution to journalism.

The year’s events were formally launched with a vocal concert by Rahul Vellal and a thematic dance performance by Anitha Guha’s Bharatanjali and Global Organisation for Divinity at the Narada Gana Sabha auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Ravi, chairman, Kasturi and Sons said RRC’s life could be seen in two phases — one the journalist and the other after retirement when he pursued his interests in sports, music and social service. As a journalist, he had worked under three editors and he was a valued colleague in The Hindu, respected by his peers. His work was meticulous, he added.

When he moved from Mylapore to Indira Nagar, he felt the need for an organisation to encourage the arts and thus Hamsadhwani was started in 1990. It became an internationally known organisation. He was a pioneer in starting programmes for NRIs. Many musicians of the NRI community have gone on to become star performers, Mr. Ravi added.

Mridangam maestro Umayalpuram Sivaraman said since RRC wanted to show that the pen was mightier than the sword, he took to journalism. He also had the gift of the gab. On behalf of the music fraternity, he assured support to the events planned to commemorate the great personality. He appreciated the efforts of R. Sundar, RRC’s son, who was aptly continuing RRC’s work.

Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University S. Sowmya recalled discussions between RRC and M. N. Narayanan about how the sabha should be. “I was privy to many such discussions. Hamsadhwani was inaugurated by D. K. Pattammal and there were three concerts – first by Mandolin U. Shrinivas, second by T. V. Shankaranarayanan and the third was by me,” she said. Ms. Sowmya recalled how on one occasion RRC called her and cancelled a concert of hers since it was the day of an Indo-Pak match and he and her father wanted to watch it. “Since there would not be much crowd due to match, they just called off the concert,” she said.

RRC’s wife Padma Ramachandran presented a cheque for ₹2.7 lakh on behalf of the family to Mr. Gopalaswami, who heads the Hamsadhwani RRC Trust. Mr. Sundar said that more programmes would be held along with the Scouts movement and other organisations,