August 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government, which is taking steps to speed up the construction work of the Kilambakkam bus terminus near Chennai, is also engaged in talks with Southern Railway to have a halt station. It is proposed between Vandalur and Urappakkam railway stations and would help thousands of commuters have easy access to the satellite bus terminus.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said as per Railway Board policy, the General Manager of Southern Railway, has approved opening a new halt station at Kilambakkam on deposit term basis. The government has agreed to fully bear the cost of setting it up. The approval has been communicated to the CUMTA, which is initiating on behalf of the State government. He said an amount of ₹40 lakh had been deposited by the government. The work will be completed in one year from the date of awarding of the contract.

As part of the halt station project, the officials of Chennai division will soon undertake feasibility survey to make necessary drawing plans and other related preliminary works.

The railway officials are hopeful of acquiring a portion of private land for the project.