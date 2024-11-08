ADVERTISEMENT

Halima Holland appointed as British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Published - November 08, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Halima Holland

Halima Holland has taken charge as the the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, succeeding Oliver Ballhatchet. In her new role, she will represent the UK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, promoting business, trade, and strengthening ties between these regions and the UK.

Ms. Holland earlier served as the Deputy Head of Crisis Management in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and as the Head of Kidnaps in Counter-Terrorism Department. She has also worked for the FCDO in Iraq, Afghanistan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“I am honoured to represent the United Kingdom in the vibrant State of Tamil Nadu at an exciting time in the UK-India bilateral relationship,” Ms Halima expressed upon assuming office. “I am most looking forward to seeing the rich business, cultural and people ties in action,” added her. Taking charge as the 27th British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, she is also notably the first woman to head the mission in Chennai.

