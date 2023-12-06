Half-yearly exams for four districts to begin on December 11 for students of Classes XI and XII

December 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Chennai

The half-yearly examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from December 7 for government and government-aided school students of Classes XI and XII have now been postponed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

According to a release on Wednesday from the School Education department, the half-yearly exams will be conducted as per the present schedule from December 11. “The exam scheduled for December 7 and 8 will be held on December 14 and 20,” the release said.

This is to avoid difficulties in preparing question papers at the school-level for the four districts which was hit badly by Cyclone Michaung.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Education Officers in the respective districts were also notified about the conduct of the exams accordingly. The exams scheduled for Classes VI to X will be held as per schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.